Saskatchewan signs on to $16M school food program

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 2:01 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan government has signed a $16-million deal with Ottawa to expand school food programs with funding being recieved over the next three years. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government has signed a $16-million deal with Ottawa to expand school food programs with funding being recieved over the next three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
The Saskatchewan government has signed a $16-million deal with Ottawa to expand school food programs.

The agreement will see the federal government invest the money over three years.

Ottawa says the initiative expands on Saskatchewan’s food program, allowing more students to benefit.

It says families in the province with two children are expected to save an average $800 a year on grocery bills.

School divisions and community organizations are to deliver the program and base it off need and capacity.

Ottawa says it wants to make sure children most affected by food insecurity have access to consistent and nutritious meals.

“When kids are hungry, they can’t focus — it’s that simple,” federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds said in a statement.

“Filling their bellies with nutritious food will set them up for success. It also helps parents save hundreds on groceries. It’s a game changer for everyone.”

Saskatchewan Education Minister Everett Hindley said basic nutrition helps students perform better.

“This funding will make a difference and allow us to continue to support the well-being of children and families who need it most across our growing province,” he said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

