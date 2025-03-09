Canada must ensure ‘darker forces’ don’t take over Syria: special envoy

Send this page to someone via email

A surge of deadly violence in Syria highlights the need to ensure “darker forces” don’t take over the struggling country and worsen conditions inside it, Canada’s new special envoy there says.

Omar Alghabra, named Special Envoy for Syria last month, made the remarks during an appearance on The West Block with host Mercedes Stevenson.

Alghabra is the Liberal member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre. As a special envoy for Syria, he reports to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Alghabra said the retreat of Russian and Iranian-backed militants after the Assad regime fell, and clashes between the competing interests since then highlights precisely why the world must monitor events in Syria closely.

“This weekend we saw tremendous violence, that had that many civilians pay the price for,” he said

“This is exactly the reason why the world needs to engage to ensure that darker forces do not take over Syria and inflict damage on the Syrian people and on the region,” Alghabra said.

Over the past several days, clashes between Syrian government security forces and loyalists of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and revenge killings that followed have left more than 1,000 people dead, including 750 civilians, inside Syria.

Other dead included 125 Syrian government security force members and 148 militants with armed groups affiliated with the former dictator Assad. Families have been displaced from several villages, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told the Associated Press.

View image in full screen Reinforcement Syrian security forces deploy in Latakia, Syria, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Omar Albam / Associated Press

“Look, after the fall of the Assad regime, certainly Iran and Russia have been in retreat. And we need to make sure that any external influence that is negative, that is not for the benefit of the region or the Syrian people, make sure that there’s enough immunity within the Syrian government, the Syrian civil society to reject such, foreign interference,” Alghabra added.

Alghabra revealed that he and Joly met with the new Syrian minister of foreign affairs at a conference two weeks ago in Paris. It was attended by most European and Middle East political leaders.

“We had conversations about their vision for Syria. All I can tell you is I’m hearing a lot of the right things. A lot of the right vision, the commitment to having an inclusive, civil society-based Syria. Having said that, we need to hold this government accountable,” Alghabra said.

The special envoy said Canada needs to ensure that Syria does not miss this shot at having a democracy. “And the best way to do this is give them a chance,” he added.

This can be accomplished by adjusting and easing some of the sanctions against Syria, while holding the new government accountable for results, Alghabra explained on the show.

Canada and other nations can also offer additional support, he said.

“By figuring out how to support civil society, by providing them advice on how to build governance and, and democracy, and ensure that, you know, that they are Syrian people themselves are not left alone because I have great, confidence in the Syrian people,” Alghabra said.

“However, we have question marks about this government. And the best way to do this is by strengthening civil society and supporting their effort in having a democratic, stable Syria.”

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is now leading Syria, also leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group Canada has listed as a terrorist organization since 2013. The group was once affiliated with al-Qaida but has since denounced its former ties.

Alghabra, a Saudi Arabian born Syrian-Canadian, said Canada has a special bond with Syria and Syrians after this country welcomed over 100,000 refugees who escaped the civil war and that is driving its diplomatic efforts.

“Tens of thousands of Canadian families opened up their doors and their hearts to Syrian families who are escaping violence,” Alghabra said.

“Syrians have integrated themselves in Canada. They’ve built businesses that become professionals, doctors, nurses, and they’re skilled workers. And there’s a special bond that exists between Canada and Syria that is really fueling our desire to do good by Syria.”

Alghabra said Canada is working with its international partners and local allies on a multipronged effort to complete constitutional studies, develop a framework for public governance and organize elections to select members for a new government.

“All that has yet to be done, and we’re keeping an eye on it. We’re also certainly working with our partners and our allies at civil society to make sure that it’s done for the benefit of the Syrian people.”

With a file from The Associated Press.