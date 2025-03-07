Menu

Politics

All Senate vacancies now filled as Trudeau makes 5 new appointments

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
With just days to go until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves federal politics, his office says five new appointments have now filled all the vacancies in the 105-seat Senate.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a news release that the Governor General has appointed former Moncton mayor Dawn Arnold for New Brunswick and former MLA Tony Ince for Nova Scotia.

Non-profit executive Katherine Hay, charity CEO Farah Mohamed and former provincial politician Sandra Pupatello have been appointed for Ontario.

There were 22 vacancies in the Senate when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 and launched what his government called a “new, non-partisan, merit-based process” to advise on appointments.

There have been 100 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Trudeau, with a dozen in 2024 and 10 this year.

The Liberal Party of Canada is set to announce its new leader to replace Trudeau on March 9.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

