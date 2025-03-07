Menu

Crime

2nd suspect arrested in Portage la Prairie double homicide: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
A man from Portage la Prairie is facing a pair of second-degree murder charges in connection with a double homicide in the Manitoba city late last year.

Manitoba RCMP said Jeremy Whincup, 54, was arrested Wednesday and charged in the Dec. 1 killing. He’s the second suspect to be charged in the homicide, alongside Preston Whitford, 30, who was arrested in January.

RCMP were called to a home on Oak Bay in Portage on Dec. 1, 2024, around 10:30 p.m., where they found the bodies of a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

Police said the victims were in a relationship, and that the murders are believed to have been targeted.

Officers from the Portage detachment, along with the RCMP’s major crime services, continue to search for the gun or guns used in the murders.

Anyone with information about the weapon(s) is asked to call the major crimes tip line at 431-489-8106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

