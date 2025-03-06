Menu

Sports

Jets sign prospect Jacob Julien to three-year entry-level contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 11:12 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Jets have signed prospect Jacob Julien to a three-year entry-level contract.

The team announced the contract, which has an average annual value in the NHL of $925,000, Thursday morning.

The 20-year -old forward was drafted by the Jets at 146th overall in 2023, and has been racking up points with the London Knights of the OHL.

Julien helped lead the Knights to the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup in 2024, and so far this season has recorded 45 points in 58 games as his team once again tops the standings.

