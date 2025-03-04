Menu

Share

Politics

Manitoba premier says U.S. alcohol being pulled from stores in retaliation to tariffs

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says alcohol products are being pulled from the shelves of provincial liquor stores.

The move, announced on social media, is in retaliation to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has said about six per cent of the Crown corporation’s alcohol products comes from the U.S.

That includes 409 spirits, 341 wines and dozens of other products.

Kinew has also promised help for people affected by economic fallout from tariffs.

One possibility he has raised is allowing businesses to defer tax payments, although he didn’t go into detail.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

