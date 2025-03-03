Mayerthorpe memorial honours Fallen Four murdered on the job 20 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty years ago today, four young men were murdered while protecting their Alberta community.

A memorial was held Monday for the four Mounties killed in the line of duty on a rural property outside Mayerthorpe.

On March 3, 2005, officers Peter Schiemann, Leo Johnston, Anthony Gordon and Brock Myrol were called to investigate a farm near the town northwest of Edmonton, following reports of a marijuana grow-op and stolen vehicle chop shop.

View image in full screen The Fallen Four Memorial Park in Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Monday, March 3, 2025. Global News

While staking out the property, they were ambushed as they walked into a Quonset hut and gunned down with high-powered bullets from a semi-automatic military assault rifle by owner James Roszko. Roszko later shot himself after being wounded by an officer.

Two other men, Shawn Hennessey and his brother-in-law, Dennis Cheeseman, served time for manslaughter due to the roles they played in the tragedy.

The Mayerthorpe massacre was one of the largest-scale multiple-officer killings in Canadian history.

Rev. Donald Schiemann endured a parent’s worst nightmare when his son Peter was killed at just 25 years old.

“He was a fun-loving guy. A man of man of faith, and he respected everybody — didn’t matter what side of the law they were on — and treated everybody with respect.”

Schiemann was touched on Monday with how many people turned up to honour the four young officers killed that day.

“It’s something that needs to be remembered and acknowledged because police put their lives on the line every day. I think by and large, our police forces are are under-appreciated and today was a day that we did appreciate them,” Schiemann said.

He said in an age in which there is so much conflict and uncertainty across the world, it was touching to see Canadians put their differences aside.

“There is so much division, and yet we’re able to come together on a day like this to honour these four men and to honour the police in general,” he said.

“I think it was a worthwhile event and good to see so many people that came — even people that did not know them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it was a worthwhile event and good to see so many people that came — even people that did not know them."

“Time flies, but it also feels like it’s been an eternity since 2005,” said Mayor Janet Jabush, who had been living in Mayerthorpe for about two years before when the massacre occurred.

She noted some of those most directly impacted by the massacre weren’t even born when it happened.

“Tony Gordon’s daughter was just knee-high-to-nothing when when he was killed and his wife was pregnant with their second kid. It’s a lifetime — there’s two lifetimes there. So, yeah, it’s an important day to be here and to be in the moment and to be with people that are sharing in the remembrance and in the grief.”

Military fighter jets flew over the Fallen Four Memorial Park in Mayerthorpe to mark the anniversary. A service was also held at the park.

“Twenty years seems like a long time ago, but it isn’t,” said Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Alberta RCMP.

“I’m really happy that people that came out here and the participation. They’ll never be forgotten.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm really happy that people that came out here and the participation. They'll never be forgotten."

The day was one of the most tragic in RCMP history and the legacy of the four live on in every officer who serves.

“That was a moment that was shared by not only this community, but by the law enforcement community and indeed by the entire country,” Jabush said. “Nothing else unites a community like tragedy.

“This town got through that event because we were there for each other.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This town got through that event because we were there for each other."

Every summer, a group of motorcycle riders called the Blue Knights, made up of former and current police officers from forces across Alberta, visits the memorial. Jabush said she always comes out to visit with them, reflect and make a toast to the fallen four.

“The important thing is to share these moments.”

Two decades later, Hill said the number of people that continue to honour the fallen four means so much to those who put their lives on the line to serve.

“Shows the support for their Alberta RCMP, the Mayerthorpe detachment, the local surrounding communities. It’s really heartfelt appreciation, and our officers and employees certainly appreciate the support.”

View image in full screen A ceremony at the Fallen Four Memorial Park in Mayerthorpe, Alta. to mark the 20th anniversary of the murders of RCMP officers Peter Schiemann, Leo Johnston, Anthony Gordon and Brock Myrol. Photos taken Monday, March 3, 2025. Global News

A fatality inquiry into the Mayerthorpe tragedy brought a number of changes to the RCMP, including the purchase of armoured personnel carriers in each province and more hard body armour. The vests are designed and built to withstand being hit by armour-piercing rifle bullets.

Carbine rifles (long guns with a shortened barrel) were also introduced at RCMP detachments across the province.

“Lot of things have changed … with how we do certain tactics and all that, how we cover things,” Hill said. “Our tactical medical program evolved significantly.

“Importantly, we need to learn from tragedies like this and modify our approach in the future as well.”

— with files from The Canadian Press