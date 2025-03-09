Could maple water replace coconut water? Ontario producers hope so

Send this page to someone via email

While the idea of drinking tree sap might sound unusual, Ontario’s maple producers are hoping to turn maple water into the next global must-try beverage.

Many are familiar with the rich sweetness of maple syrup, the thick, amber liquid made by boiling down the sap of maple trees. However, many are unaware that the sap itself — often discarded or boiled down into syrup — can be enjoyed as a refreshing low-sugar drink.

This beverage, known as maple water, is clear, slightly sweet (containing just two per cent natural sugars), and has been gaining popularity in the Ontario and wider Canadian market.

In Ontario, where the maple syrup industry thrives, some maple farmers are pioneering a new market.

One such company is Sap Sucker, founded in 2015 by a passionate Ontario family with deep roots in maple farming.

Alex Argiropoulos, senior business development manager at Sap Sucker, shares the story of its creation, explaining how many maple farmers grew up drinking maple water.

“The founder, Nancy Chapman, grew up on a small family farm where they would tap trees just for personal use. They drank the sap straight from the bucket before boiling it down into syrup,” he said.

“And so, when Nancy wanted to start a business, she thought, ‘We always drink the sap from the bucket before we boil it down. How can we create something from this?'”

Though the idea of selling maple sap as a beverage is not entirely new in Ontario, turning it into a mass-market product comes with significant challenges.

Maple sap is perishable, typically lasting only 48 hours before spoiling, which makes it a hurdle for any producer aiming to bring it to a wide audience. But with the right equipment and a vision for the future, Sap Sucker has been able to make it work.

Since 2020, companies like theirs have gained traction in Canada and abroad.

Sap Sucker’s maple water is now available across Canada and internationally, from France to Japan, thanks to its positioning as a “healthier alternative” to sugary drinks like coconut water. “People love the clean, refreshing taste, with no lingering aftertaste like stevia or artificial sweeteners give you,” says Argiropoulos.

Meanwhile, White Meadow Farms in the Niagara region — a fourth-generation maple syrup farm — is also seeing potential in maple water.

Although the farm focuses on maple syrup production, Amanda Bearing, a partner at White Meadow Farms, says maple water could become a globally enjoyed beverage with increased consumer education.

“Outside of Canada, it is not widely known how maple syrup is made and that it comes from the sap of a maple tree. So I think you would have to educate people if you’re trying to sell it globally on where it comes from, and what it is and what the health benefits of it are,” Bearing explains.

“People often don’t realize that maple sap is very slightly sweet, with a sugar content between 2 per cent and four per cent, so it’s not like drinking pop,” she added.

Ynez Giancola, vice-president of finance and operations at Sap Sucker, tells Global that the potential for maple water to complement the market and benefit the economy is clear. However, like all new industries, it will take time and investment to scale.

“Consumers don’t necessarily understand what water from a tree is,” Giancola says. However, she believes that companies like Sap Sucker are tapping into a unique niche that other global beverage brands don’t offer.

'The next big thing'

Ontario’s maple syrup industry is already thriving — the province produces some of the best maple syrup in the world, with Ontario accounting for a significant portion of Canada’s maple syrup exports.

“Maple production supports the Ontario economy, the maple industry, and ensures that our supply chain remains entirely Canadian-based,” says Giancola.

“With everything going on tariff wise, we’re seeing a lot of extra support for Canadian production,” she added.

In terms of scalability, both Giancola and Argiropoulos are optimistic about the future of maple water.

They believe that as more people become aware of it, especially in urban centers, the market will continue to expand. “We’re already seeing growth in national retailers. Customers are now looking for these types of natural, organic and healthy products and we fit in there,” says Giancola.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. The equipment needed to make maple sap shelf-stable — through processes like filtration and pasteurization — comes with a high initial cost. “For maple farmers, it’s a large upfront investment,” says Argiropoulos.

While the future of maple water is still brewing, Ontario has a central role to play in the growth of the industry.

With a rich national history of maple syrup production and a fresh twist on an old tradition, Ontario’s maple water could one day become a staple beverage choice in many households.

Whether or not maple water can rival coconut water’s global popularity is yet to be discovered.

However, with local producers like Sap Sucker and White Meadow Farms optimistic about innovative products and the support of an increasing number of Ontario-based farmers, it’s clear that the maple water trend is only just beginning.

“It could be the next big thing,” said Bearing.