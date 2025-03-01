Menu

Share

Canada

‘A lot of tears’: St. Mary’s Academy prep hockey team plays final game as program shutters

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted March 1, 2025 6:46 pm
1 min read
St. Mary's Academy prep team playing one of their final games ever as the school announced the team will not continue after this season.
St. Mary’s Academy prep team playing one of their final games ever as the school announced the team will not continue after this season. Darryl Gershman
The ice at the Hockey for All Centre was charged with emotion as the Flames U18 team took on its final match against its local rivals, Balmoral High.

In November 2024, the St. Mary’s Academy hockey team was told the all-girls private Catholic school was cutting the program.

“There’s going to be a lot of tears from those girls in the room today and we’re very proud of them,” parent Shawna Kartusch said.

St. Mary’s Academy says the decision to shutter the program was driven by operational and resource requirements and was made too late in the season for the team to be saved.

The program was lauded as an elite sports program that prepared girls to play at the highest levels. Upon graduation, many of the players went on to play for university teams.

Click to play video: 'St. Mary’s Hockey program shutting down'
St. Mary’s Hockey program shutting down

Deb Nicole says her daughter is going on to play for Minot State University in North Dakota next year, but says it is still emotional to know the team is coming to an end.

“It’s a little bit tough because technically you’re still with your team,” parent James Battens said. “So I think it’s a bit of up in the air at this point as to where all of the players are going to land.”

Bettens had previously told Global News the team costs around $300,000 to run and is entirely funded by the parents.

Students were also expected to maintain high academic performance so parents say the program helped their daughters grow mentally, socially and academically.

But now, as the playoffs wrap up, many of those still in high school are scrambling to find new teams for next year.

— with files from Hersh Singh

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

