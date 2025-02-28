Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. Tories criticized for removing online data about people seeking family doctor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia releases latest doctor waitlist numbers'
Nova Scotia releases latest doctor waitlist numbers
RELATED: Nova Scotia releases latest doctor waitlist numbers – Oct 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is facing criticism after it took down an online dashboard that provides information about the number of people waiting for a family doctor.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Friday at the legislature that instead of the online dashboard there would solely be monthly updates in news releases from Nova Scotia Health.

She said the dashboard hasn’t been updated since June because the health agency is verifying if people on the list still need a doctor, and as a result the website is being dropped “for now.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, during question period NDP health critic Dr. Rod Wilson called on the government to restore the service after it was “quietly removed,” saying the public data increased government transparency.

The NDP says the monthly updates haven’t included the detailed information of the dashboard, which included a regional breakdown of the number of people seeking a family physician, as well as reasons why people were added to the list or removed from it.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In the last update, Nova Scotia Health indicated there were more than 104,000 people on the list.

Thompson told reporters that the government is calling people on the list to inquire about their health needs and explore ways to “connect them” with a provider.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices