N.S. Tories criticized for removing online data about people seeking family doctor

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is facing criticism after it took down an online dashboard that provides information about the number of people waiting for a family doctor.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Friday at the legislature that instead of the online dashboard there would solely be monthly updates in news releases from Nova Scotia Health.

She said the dashboard hasn’t been updated since June because the health agency is verifying if people on the list still need a doctor, and as a result the website is being dropped “for now.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, during question period NDP health critic Dr. Rod Wilson called on the government to restore the service after it was “quietly removed,” saying the public data increased government transparency.

The NDP says the monthly updates haven’t included the detailed information of the dashboard, which included a regional breakdown of the number of people seeking a family physician, as well as reasons why people were added to the list or removed from it.

Story continues below advertisement

In the last update, Nova Scotia Health indicated there were more than 104,000 people on the list.

Thompson told reporters that the government is calling people on the list to inquire about their health needs and explore ways to “connect them” with a provider.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.