Overdoses spike in Saskatchewan despite downward trend

Overdose fatalities in Saskatchewan are down significantly since January of 2024, but overdoses themselves are still a problem.

Earlier this week Saskatoon’s fire department reported more than 40 drug overdoses within 2 days.

“Over Feb. 24th, we saw six overdoses in the 24 hour period,” says Saskatoon Deputy Fire Chief Rob Hogan. “The 25th we saw 16 and on the 26th we saw 18. So 40 overdoses over the three 24-hour periods. Quite a jump.”

Hogan says emergency personnel are fully prepared to deal with overdoses, but admits the frequency they’re occurring at is alarming.

“It’s just shocking that we’re having so many in such a short period of time,” says Hogan. “Some of them are going there and two or three people overdose at the same incident.”

Regina has seen overdose responses declining since 2023.

Deputy Fire Chief Gord Hewitt believes overdoses have been declining thanks to access to treatment programs. He admits the overdose spike in Saskatoon is concerning, but notes Regina is prepared for any changes in overdose levels.

“We’re certainly prepared,” says Hewitt. “I think the thing for us is we just need to keep focusing on the prevention work that we’re doing. So we think it’s making a difference in the community.

“I know it’s making a difference in Saskatoon. There’s times where it does spike, and you know hopefully those numbers come back down and we continue the trend going downwards.”

Saskatoon-based Prairie Harm Reduction issued a dangerous drug alert in response to the spike in overdoses.

The pink crystal-like drug contains fentanyl and benzodiazepine. Overdoses involving the latter cannot be reversed by naloxone kits.

Prairie Harm says the real number of overdoses is often higher than what’s reported.

“I would say it would be higher. It’s also the numbers fluctuate a bit now too, because naloxone in Narcan more readily available and people are getting trained to use it, or at least carrying it a lot more,” says engagement manager Miranda Deck.

“So that’s helping reverse what maybe would have been a fatal overdose. So that stuff’s not getting reported.”

The dangerous drug alert is expected to remain in place until March 5th at 1pm.