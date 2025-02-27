Quebec minister Éric Caire resigns over auto board scandal

Send this page to someone via email

A long-serving minister in Quebec’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has resigned amid a scandal over major cost overruns with the auto insurance board’s online platform.

Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Minister Éric Caire said Thursday on social media he has nothing to reproach himself for, but will step down because he has become a distraction.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His resignation follows an explosive report last week by the province’s auditor general that revealed cost overruns of at least $500 million in the creation of the online platform, SAAQclic.

Caire has faced mounting pressure to resign since then, especially after news reports today alleging he had helped the auto insurance board hide the cost overruns from the public.

Quebec Premier François Legault continued to support Caire until Thursday, and Caire insisted earlier in the day he would not step down.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault says he will name Caire’s replacement in a matter of days.