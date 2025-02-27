Menu

Politics

Quebec minister Éric Caire resigns over auto board scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2025 3:23 pm
A long-serving minister in Quebec’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government has resigned amid a scandal over major cost overruns with the auto insurance board’s online platform.

Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Minister Éric Caire said Thursday on social media he has nothing to reproach himself for, but will step down because he has become a distraction.

His resignation follows an explosive report last week by the province’s auditor general that revealed cost overruns of at least $500 million in the creation of the online platform, SAAQclic.

Caire has faced mounting pressure to resign since then, especially after news reports today alleging he had helped the auto insurance board hide the cost overruns from the public.

Quebec Premier François Legault continued to support Caire until Thursday, and Caire insisted earlier in the day he would not step down.

Legault says he will name Caire’s replacement in a matter of days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

