Where does Saskatchewan rank when it comes to firearm crimes?

Firearm-related violent crimes have gone down across the country, after reaching a 14-year high in 2022 according to recent data from Statistics Canada.

However, Saskatchewan still saw a notable increase in the rate of firearm crimes.

Global News’ Sarah Jones has more on the number of firearm incidents in the province and how it compares to the rest of Canada.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.