Crime

Police chase in Portage la Prairie leads to arrests, numerous charges: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
This Portage la Prairie crash involving a stolen vehicle and an RCMP cruiser led to a laundry list of charges for two Winnipeg men, police say. View image in full screen
This Portage la Prairie crash involving a stolen vehicle and an RCMP cruiser led to a laundry list of charges for two Winnipeg men, police say. Manitoba RCMP
Three people were arrested after a wild incident on the streets of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba RCMP say.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and tried to pull it over on the Tupper Street Bridge.

Two RCMP cruisers were parked on the other side of the bridge, and when the driver saw them, police said, he sped up, narrowly missing one cruiser and crashing head-on into the other.

In the aftermath, one suspect was released without charges, while one officer and two of the suspects were treated for minor injuries.

Two Winnipeg men, 30 and 36 years old, each face more than a half-dozen charges in connection with the incident, including possessing property obtained by crime, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, weapons possession and possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

The 30-year-old suspect was also the subject of a warrant for being unlawfully at large, as well as a parole board warrant.

Both suspects were given court dates this week, police said.

Arrest made after police chase from Winnipeg all the way to Portage la Prairie
