Ailing Pope Francis appoints Richard Smith as new Archbishop of Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The ailing Pope Francis, who is hospitalized in critical condition with double pneumonia, has named a new archbishop for Vancouver.

The Vancouver archdiocese says the Pope appointed Archbishop Richard W. Smith and accepted the resignation of J. Michael Miller.

In accordance with church law, Miller submitted his resignation on his 75th birthday in 2021 but had been asked to stay in office until his successor’s arrival.

Smith, who has been serving as Archbishop of Edmonton, was the general co-ordinator of the pontiff’s July 2022 trip to Canada, where he apologized for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in residential schools and later called the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced a genocide.

3:52 Archbishop of Edmonton reflects on Pope Francis’ 2022 apology in Alberta, discusses next steps

The Vatican announced the appointment as the 88-year-old Pope Francis remains in critical condition despite a slight improvement after 11 days in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

He was well enough to meet with the Vatican secretary of state to approve new decrees for possible saints and make governing decisions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Archdiocese of Edmonton said Smith would remain in office in the Alberta capital until his formal installation, likely to take place towards the end of May.

“By God’s grace, I have had the extraordinary privilege to serve as your Bishop for nearly eighteen years,.” Smith said in a letter to the clergy and the Catholic faithful of the

Archdiocese of Edmonton on Tuesday.

“I am thankful beyond words for the many occasions we have had to work together in our portion of the Lord’s vineyard. Within my heart I hold a particular appreciation for the priests, deacons, and consecrated women and men with whom I have enjoyed a close collaboration.”

— With files from The Associated Press and Karen Bartko, Global News