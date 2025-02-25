Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops find improvised zip gun during traffic stop, arrest 3

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday led Winnipeg police to an improvised zip gun.

Officers spotted a taxi on Selkirk Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., and noticed the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts.

When police pulled the vehicle over to ticket the passengers for seatbelt violations, officers learned one man was breaching curfew conditions and another was the subject of an arrest warrant.

When the men were taken out of the vehicle, officers spotted and seized a loaded homemade zip gun.

Two men, ages 25 and 33, are in custody facing a litany of charges between them, including multiple weapons offences and probation violations. A third suspect, a 27-year-old woman, was charged with possessing a weapon and released on an undertaking.

