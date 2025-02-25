Winnipeg cops find improvised zip gun during traffic stop, arrest 3

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday led Winnipeg police to an improvised zip gun.

Officers spotted a taxi on Selkirk Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., and noticed the passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts.

When police pulled the vehicle over to ticket the passengers for seatbelt violations, officers learned one man was breaching curfew conditions and another was the subject of an arrest warrant.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When the men were taken out of the vehicle, officers spotted and seized a loaded homemade zip gun.

Two men, ages 25 and 33, are in custody facing a litany of charges between them, including multiple weapons offences and probation violations. A third suspect, a 27-year-old woman, was charged with possessing a weapon and released on an undertaking.