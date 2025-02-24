Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nigerian-born farmer on a mission to build food security for B.C.’s Black community

By Jason Pires Global News
Posted February 24, 2025 9:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Food sovereignty for a B.C. Black community'
Food sovereignty for a B.C. Black community
With the soaring cost of living, food insecurity has become a critical concern in B.C. Now one man is on a mission to address the affordability challenges. Jason Pires reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Even in the winter, Nigerian-born Toyin K. Ajayi is blazing trails.

He’s a big part of a tiny fraternity in Canada — there are not a lot of Black farmers in Canada.

“Zero-point-two per cent,” Ajayi said.

He is 100 per cent committed to not just farming, but providing affordable, culturally preferred food for Canada’s Black, African and Caribbean communities.

Click to play video: 'Honouring Black History Month'
Honouring Black History Month

Ajayi started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

But now with food insecurity concerns on the rise, the founder of the Canadian Black Farmers’ Association is expanding.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He’s in the midst of erecting a new greenhouse at his farm.

The magic behind his operation is the soil — which includes goat manure, which he has no shortage of.

“Their manure is very good to what we are doing,” he said.

The proof is in the kitchen.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Vancouver filmmaker celebrates Black history'
This is BC: Vancouver filmmaker celebrates Black history

He’s not just planting, growing and cooking.

Ajayi is making hay out of his surroundings, educating and offering hands-on training for others on how to get their start in the agricultural industry in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s a harvesting hero for B.C.’s Black community and has helped spearhead an African foods food bank in Surrey.

A shining example of self-sufficiency during these uncertain times.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices