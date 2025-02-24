‘Human error’ possibly played role in death of babirusa at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo says a 17-year-old Sulawesi babirusa has died after sustaining a fatal injury over the weekend, and that early findings indicate that human error played a role.
The zoo said Bucky, one of the oldest babirusas in North America, gained access to a space occupied by a male greater one-horned rhinoceros named Vishnu on Saturday.
Bucky suffered a fatal injury and died.
“Despite our team’s swift response, we were unable to save him,” the Toronto Zoo said.
The zoo said a full investigation has been launched to determine how the incident happened, adding that “early findings indicate that human error played a role.”
“As we work to ensure something like this never happens again, our priority right now is continuing the investigation and supporting our team who are experiencing profound grief,” the zoo said.
More details will be released as they become available, the Toronto Zoo said.
