Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.

Durham Regional Police say the disturbing and hate-motivated disruptions took place at a city Zoom meeting on Feb. 12.

Police say they were made aware of the incidents two days later and they have not identified the people involved.

A city spokesperson suggested he could not respond to even basic questions on what the meeting was about or how the city was responding, “so as not to risk prejudicing the investigation.”

A post on the city’s website indicates staff shifted an in-person open house about climate adaptation to Zoom in anticipation of a winter storm on Feb. 12.

Police are appealing for witnesses.