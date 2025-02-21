Hospitality deal for Assiniboine Park opens door for high-profile events, conservancy says

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is teaming up with a new food service and hospitality company in an effort to improve the visitor experience at one of Winnipeg’s popular destinations.

As of June 28, the park will partner with Levy Canada, part of a global company that provides hospitality for more than 350 sports, entertainment and cultural venues and attractions worldwide.

Conservancy CEO Ray Karasevich told 680 CJOB’s The News that the 10-year agreement with Levy means the potential for more events, like last summer’s Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, which saw upwards of 10,000 comedy fans visiting the park.

“That is an example of the kind of elevated event we think we can be doing more of and we certainty think that Levy Canada brings some of that capability,” Karasevich said.

“They offer things like music festivals in Ontario and Quebec, unique food activations with celebrity chefs … they’re going to be very involved in working hand-in-hand with us at the park.”

Karasevich said current staff in areas such as food and beverages, visitor services and retail were told Thursday they would be offered comparable employment opportunities with Levy.

“Those are individuals who are going to be working under this Levy partnership model, and (we’re) really telling them that it’s an exciting time for growth — this is an opportunity for us to expand our services to the public and become aware of what the public wants and needs from the park.”

Zoo, horticulture and groundskeeping staff won’t be impacted by the move.

Karasevich said while he can’t discuss all of the specifics of the deal, park visitors should expect to see upgrades to the site’s restaurants and its ability to attract high-profile events.

Coun. Evan Duncan, whose Charleswood-Tuexdo-Westwood Ward includes Assiniboine Park, said the city is excited about the possibilities for the partnership.

“It’s not often a billion-dollar organization comes to the table to say, ‘We like what you’re doing and we can help you out,'” Duncan told The News.

“This opens the door to all sorts of event opportunities similar to the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and several others. We’re going to have top-end hospitality taken to the next level now.”

Duncan praised the conservancy for its stewardship of the park and its ongoing efforts to make it a world-class spot to visit.

“I think this deal today speaks to the operations there, and that there’s so much potential,” he said.

“It’s also a piece of the buy-in from Levy to show that they’re committed to Winnipeg — this is a deal for Winnipeg to put us further on the map.”