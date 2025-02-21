Menu

Crime

Crown expert finds Quebec man accused of daycare killings not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 1:43 pm
Laval parents, daycare workers mark anniversary of fatal bus crash
Laval parents, daycare workers mark anniversary of fatal bus crash – Feb 8, 2024
The Quebec Crown says its expert has concluded that the man accused of killing two children and injuring six others when the bus he was driving crashed into a daycare should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond told a judge Friday that the Crown and defence will now present the facts of the case jointly when Pierre Ny St-Amand’s murder trial proceeds.

The development means that instead of the jury trial scheduled to start in April, the evidence will be heard by a judge alone, who will make the final decision on Ny St-Amand’s criminal responsibility.

Ny St-Amand was arrested after a transit bus crashed into the front of a daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023.

Dalphond said two psychiatrists have examined Ny St-Amand, and both reached the conclusion that he should be found not criminally responsible.

The trial is set to begin April 7 and will include a detailed recounting of the facts and evidence from both experts.

Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash
