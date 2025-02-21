Menu

‘Something I live for’: Avid ice climbers in New Brunswick share the love of their sport

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ice climbing gaining popularity in New Brunswick'
Ice climbing gaining popularity in New Brunswick
While skiing, skating and tobogganing usually come to mind for winter sports, ice climbing is quickly gaining in popularity. Suzanne Lapointe spoke with two ice climbers who say the sport offers a thrilling rush of adrenaline and a chance to experience breathtaking views.
Ice climbing is quickly gaining popularity in New Brunswick, and those who enjoy it say the winter sport offers a thrilling rush of adrenaline.

Jelle Nelissen’s seasonal work picks up in the summer, leaving him free to climb the province’s coastal ice cliffs several times a week in the colder months.

“When you’re there, it’s you in the moment and nothing else matters. Sometimes you need that alone time. This is something I live for,” he said.

He got into the sport when he first moved to Canada from the Netherlands as a teenager. Since then, he’s started a social media account documenting his escapades in order to put a spotlight on the sport.

He and his climbing buddy, Andrew Lewis, say it allows them to see beautiful views while rappelling down and climbing out of remote locations that are otherwise inaccessible in the winter.

“It’s pretty surreal to be able to rappel into these lines and climb out of them but the beauty of the coastal ice is definitely my favourite,” Lewis said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

