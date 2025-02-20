Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan ski hills desperate for warm days as cold forces closures

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 5:31 pm
1 min read
Mission Ridge Winter Park is found in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Mission Ridge Winter Park is found in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan is finally seeing some warmer days ahead after some record-breaking cold temperatures.

The cold hasn’t just been hard on people but businesses as well. Even those that might welcome cold weather like Optimist Hill.

“It’s definitely been a lot of rough days in the month of February,” Optimist Hill general manager Maxine Tebbe said.

Tebbe said over the last month, they have been forced to close or reduce the hours of the hill because of the extreme cold.

“We had to reschedule a lot of school groups from before the break just because it was so cold that week,” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tebbe said typically, this week is one of the busiest times of the winter as students are out of school.

Story continues below advertisement

It is something other ski hills in the province have seen as well.

Mission Ridge business manager Anders Svenson said they have had to close multiple times because of the cold.

“It’s unfortunate when it lines up on February break when all the kids are out of school and people plan their holidays, but reality is we can do very little about it,” Svenson said.

“Our schools all had to cancel Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and we’ve been closed then for most of the winter break,” Eileen Shaw, the Wapiti Valley Ski Resort general manager said.

Trending Now

But there is optimism in the air as temperatures are expected to warm up to plus temperatures heading into the weekend and staying that way all next week.

“Hopefully the long-term forecast stays accurate and if it is, it should be a good end to the year,” Svenson said.

Click to play video: 'Regina outdoor rinks faceoff with mother nature'
Regina outdoor rinks faceoff with mother nature
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices