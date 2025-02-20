Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba’s Einarson, Nova Scotia’s Black keep playoff race tight at Hearts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 5:07 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia skip Christina Black reacts to a shot in Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Manitoba's Einarson in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia skip Christina Black reacts to a shot in Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Manitoba's Einarson in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The race for playoff spots at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is a fight to the finish.

While defending champion Rachel Homan, Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and B.C.’s Corryn Brown secured spots early in Pool A, the three playoff teams from Pool B remained in flux heading into the final draw of that pool.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ontario’s Danielle Inglis fell 8-6 in an extra end to Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges dropped a 7-6 decision to Nova Scotia’s Christina Black in the morning draw kept multiple scenarios in play.

Einarson, Inglis and Black were 5-2 with a game to play, while St-Georges finished 5-3. Manitoba’s Kate Cameron and Kaitlyn Lawes were still in contention at 4-3.

Trending Now

The top three teams in each pool advance to compete for four Page playoff berths.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s winner represents Canada at next month’s world championship.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices