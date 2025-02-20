Manitoba’s Einarson, Nova Scotia’s Black keep playoff race tight at Hearts

The race for playoff spots at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is a fight to the finish.
While defending champion Rachel Homan, Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and B.C.’s Corryn Brown secured spots early in Pool A, the three playoff teams from Pool B remained in flux heading into the final draw of that pool.
Ontario’s Danielle Inglis fell 8-6 in an extra end to Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson and Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges dropped a 7-6 decision to Nova Scotia’s Christina Black in the morning draw kept multiple scenarios in play.
Einarson, Inglis and Black were 5-2 with a game to play, while St-Georges finished 5-3. Manitoba’s Kate Cameron and Kaitlyn Lawes were still in contention at 4-3.
The top three teams in each pool advance to compete for four Page playoff berths.
Sunday’s winner represents Canada at next month’s world championship.
