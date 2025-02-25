Ontario election 2025: Vaughan-Woodbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Vaughan-Woodbridge is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Michael Tibollo who first took office in 2018. Tibollo collected 19,340 votes, winning 53.78 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaughan-Woodbridge in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Michael Tibollo (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Elif Genc Ontario Liberal Party: Hamza Ansari Green Party of Ontario: Philip Piluris New Blue Party of Ontario: Pasquale Chiarizia Populist Party of Ontario: Mario Greco