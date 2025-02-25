Ontario election 2025: Toronto-Danforth

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto-Danforth is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns who first took office in 2006. Tabuns collected 22,890 votes, winning 55.39 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Peter Tabuns (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Adam Ratowski Ontario Liberal Party: Connor Taras Green Party of Ontario: Orlando Wright New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen Graham