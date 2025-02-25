Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Toronto-Danforth

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Peter Tabuns
    Peter Tabuns
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Adam Ratowski
    Adam Ratowski
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Connor Taras
    Connor Taras
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Orlando Wright
    Orlando Wright
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Stephen Graham
    Stephen Graham
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Toronto-Danforth is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns who first took office in 2006. Tabuns collected 22,890 votes, winning 55.39 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

