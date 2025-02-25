Ontario election 2025: Toronto-Danforth

Toronto-Danforth is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns who first took office in 2006. Tabuns collected 22,890 votes, winning 55.39 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Peter Tabuns (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Adam Ratowski
Ontario Liberal Party: Connor Taras
Green Party of Ontario: Orlando Wright
New Blue Party of Ontario: Stephen Graham
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments