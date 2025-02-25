Ontario election 2025: Thunder Bay-Superior North

Send this page to someone via email

Thunder Bay Superior north is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois who first took office in 2022. Vaugeois collected 8,404 votes, winning 34.12 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Lise Vaugeois (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Rick Dumas Ontario Liberal Party: Brian Hamilton Green Party of Ontario: John Northey Northern Ontario Party: Daniel K. Campbell Independent: Steve Hanssen New Blue Party of Ontario: Katherine Suutari