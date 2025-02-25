Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Thunder Bay-Superior North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lise Vaugeois
    Lise Vaugeois
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Rick Dumas
    Rick Dumas
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Brian Hamilton
    Brian Hamilton
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • John Northey
    John Northey
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Daniel K. Campbell
    Daniel K. Campbell
    Northern Ontario Party
  • Steve Hanssen
    Steve Hanssen
    Independent
  • Katherine Suutari
    Katherine Suutari
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Thunder Bay Superior north is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois who first took office in 2022. Vaugeois collected 8,404 votes, winning 34.12 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Lise Vaugeois (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Rick Dumas

Ontario Liberal Party: Brian Hamilton

Green Party of Ontario: John Northey

Northern Ontario Party: Daniel K. Campbell

Independent: Steve Hanssen

New Blue Party of Ontario: Katherine Suutari

