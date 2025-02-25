Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP John Yakabuski who first took office in 2003. Yakabuski collected 24,563 votes, winning 61.12 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Billy Denault

Ontario NDP: Marshall Buchanan

Ontario Liberal Party: Oliver Jacob

Green Party of Ontario: Anna Maria Dolan

New Blue Party of Ontario: Mark Dickson

Ontario Party: Kevin Holm

