Ontario election 2025: Pickering-Uxbridge

Pickering-Uxbridge is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy who first took office in 2018. Bethlenfalvy collected 19,208 votes, winning 44.43 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering-Uxbridge in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Peter Bethlenfalvy (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Khalid Ahmed Ontario Liberal Party: Ibrahim Daniyal Green Party of Ontario: Mini Batra Ontario Party: Victoria Devenport Ontario Moderate Party: Netalia Duboisky New Blue Party of Ontario: Adrian Nolan Ontario Centris: Mansoor Qureshi