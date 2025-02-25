Ontario election 2025: Pickering-Uxbridge

Pickering-Uxbridge is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy who first took office in 2018. Bethlenfalvy collected 19,208 votes, winning 44.43 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Pickering-Uxbridge in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Peter Bethlenfalvy (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Khalid Ahmed
Ontario Liberal Party: Ibrahim Daniyal
Green Party of Ontario: Mini Batra
Ontario Party: Victoria Devenport
Ontario Moderate Party: Netalia Duboisky
New Blue Party of Ontario: Adrian Nolan
Ontario Centris: Mansoor Qureshi
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments