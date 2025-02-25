Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Pickering-Uxbridge

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Peter Bethlenfalvy
    Peter Bethlenfalvy
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Khalid Ahmed
    Khalid Ahmed
    Ontario NDP
  • Ibrahim Daniyal
    Ibrahim Daniyal
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Mini Batra
    Mini Batra
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Victoria Devenport
    Victoria Devenport
    Ontario Party
  • Netalia Duboisky
    Netalia Duboisky
    Ontario Moderate Party
  • Adrian Nolan
    Adrian Nolan
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Mansoor Qureshi
    Mansoor Qureshi
    Ontario Centris
Pickering-Uxbridge is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy who first took office in 2018. Bethlenfalvy collected 19,208 votes, winning 44.43 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pickering-Uxbridge in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Peter Bethlenfalvy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Khalid Ahmed

Ontario Liberal Party: Ibrahim Daniyal

Green Party of Ontario: Mini Batra

Ontario Party: Victoria Devenport

Ontario Moderate Party: Netalia Duboisky

New Blue Party of Ontario: Adrian Nolan

Ontario Centris: Mansoor Qureshi

