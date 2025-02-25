Ontario election 2025: Ottawa-Vanier

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa-Vanier is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Lucille Collard who first took office in 2020. Collard collected 16,132 votes, winning 41.71 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa-Vanier in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Marilissa Gosselin Ontario NDP: Myriam Djilane Green Party of Ontario: Christian Proulx New Blue Party of Ontario: Rishabh Bhatia Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran