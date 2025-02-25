Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Ottawa-Vanier

The Staff Global News
February 25, 2025
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Lucille Collard
    Lucille Collard
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Marilissa Gosselin
    Marilissa Gosselin
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Myriam Djilane
    Myriam Djilane
    Ontario NDP
  • Christian Proulx
    Christian Proulx
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Rishabh Bhatia
    Rishabh Bhatia
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Coreen Corcoran
    Coreen Corcoran
    Libertarian
Ottawa-Vanier is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Lucille Collard who first took office in 2020. Collard collected 16,132 votes, winning 41.71 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa-Vanier in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Marilissa Gosselin

Ontario NDP: Myriam Djilane

Green Party of Ontario: Christian Proulx

New Blue Party of Ontario: Rishabh Bhatia

Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran

