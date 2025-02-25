Ontario election 2025: Ottawa-Vanier

Ottawa-Vanier is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Lucille Collard who first took office in 2020. Collard collected 16,132 votes, winning 41.71 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa-Vanier in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario Liberal Party: Lucille Collard (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Marilissa Gosselin
Ontario NDP: Myriam Djilane
Green Party of Ontario: Christian Proulx
New Blue Party of Ontario: Rishabh Bhatia
Libertarian: Coreen Corcoran
