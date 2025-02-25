Ontario election 2025: Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Oshawa is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennifer French who first took office in 2014. French collected 17,170 votes, winning 42.07 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Viresh Bansal, the Liberal candidate for the riding, was dropped by the party on Feb. 21 over his past comments on social media referring to the killing of a Sikh leader.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jennifer French (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Ouellette Ontario Liberal Party: Viresh Bansal Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Sirgool New Blue Party of Ontario: Joe Ingino Independent: Rahul Padmini Soumian