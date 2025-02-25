Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Oshawa

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Oshawa is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jennifer French who first took office in 2014. French collected 17,170 votes, winning 42.07 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Viresh Bansal, the Liberal candidate for the riding, was dropped by the party on Feb. 21 over his past comments on social media referring to the killing of a Sikh leader.

Voters will decide who will represent Oshawa in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jennifer French (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Jerry Ouellette

Ontario Liberal Party: Viresh Bansal

Green Party of Ontario: Nicholas Sirgool

New Blue Party of Ontario: Joe Ingino

Independent: Rahul Padmini Soumian

