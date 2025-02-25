Ontario election 2025: Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Oakville is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Crawford who first took office in 2018. Crawford collected 21,162 votes, winning 45.44 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Crawford (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Diane Downey Ontario Liberal Party: Alison Gohel Green Party of Ontario: Bruno Sousa New Blue Party of Ontario: Shereen Di Vittorio Ontario Moderate Party: Sandor Kornay