Ontario election 2025: Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Wayne Gates who first took office in 2014. Gates collected 24,207 votes, winning 48.08 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Wayne Gates (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg Ontario Liberal Party: Shafoli Kapur Green Party of Ontario: Celia Taylor Independent: Joedy Burdett New Blue Party of Ontario: Gary Dumelie Ontario Party: Andrew Soifert