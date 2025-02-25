Menu

National

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Niagara Falls

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Wayne Gates
    Wayne Gates
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg
    Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Shafoli Kapur
    Shafoli Kapur
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Celia Taylor
    Celia Taylor
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Joedy Burdett
    Joedy Burdett
    Independent
  • Gary Dumelie
    Gary Dumelie
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Andrew Soifert
    Andrew Soifert
    Ontario Party
Niagara Falls is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Wayne Gates who first took office in 2014. Gates collected 24,207 votes, winning 48.08 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Falls in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Wayne Gates (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg

Ontario Liberal Party: Shafoli Kapur

Green Party of Ontario: Celia Taylor

Independent: Joedy Burdett

New Blue Party of Ontario: Gary Dumelie

Ontario Party: Andrew Soifert

