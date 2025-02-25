Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Erin Mills

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga-Erin Mills is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy who first took office in 2018. Sabawy collected 15,693 votes, winning 42.15 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Erin Mills in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sheref Sabawy (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Mubashir Rizvi Ontario Liberal Party: Qasir Dar Green Party of Ontario: Adriane Franklin New Blue Party of Ontario: Michael Bayer Independent: Sajid Hussain Independent: Michael Matulewicz