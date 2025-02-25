Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Erin Mills

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sheref Sabawy
    Sheref Sabawy
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Mubashir Rizvi
    Mubashir Rizvi
    Ontario NDP
  • Qasir Dar
    Qasir Dar
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Adriane Franklin
    Adriane Franklin
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Michael Bayer
    Michael Bayer
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Sajid Hussain
    Sajid Hussain
    Independent
  • Michael Matulewicz
    Michael Matulewicz
    Independent
Mississauga-Erin Mills is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy who first took office in 2018. Sabawy collected 15,693 votes, winning 42.15 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Erin Mills in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sheref Sabawy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Mubashir Rizvi

Ontario Liberal Party: Qasir Dar

Green Party of Ontario: Adriane Franklin

New Blue Party of Ontario: Michael Bayer

Independent: Sajid Hussain

Independent: Michael Matulewicz

