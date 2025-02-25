Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Natalia Kusendova
    Natalia Kusendova
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Waseem Ahmed
    Waseem Ahmed
    Ontario NDP
  • Sumira Malik
    Sumira Malik
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Robert Chan
    Robert Chan
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Zulfiqar Ali
    Zulfiqar Ali
    Independent
  • Audrey Simpson
    Audrey Simpson
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Greg Vezina
    Greg Vezina
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mississauga centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalia Kusendova who first took office in 2018. Kusendova collected 14,719 votes, winning 43.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Natalia Kusendova (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Waseem Ahmed

Ontario Liberal Party: Sumira Malik

Green Party of Ontario: Robert Chan

Independent: Zulfiqar Ali

New Blue Party of Ontario: Audrey Simpson

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Greg Vezina

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices