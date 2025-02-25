Ontario election 2025: Mississauga Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga centre is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Natalia Kusendova who first took office in 2018. Kusendova collected 14,719 votes, winning 43.6 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga Centre in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Natalia Kusendova (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Waseem Ahmed Ontario Liberal Party: Sumira Malik Green Party of Ontario: Robert Chan Independent: Zulfiqar Ali New Blue Party of Ontario: Audrey Simpson None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Greg Vezina