Ontario election 2025: Milton

Send this page to someone via email

Milton is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Zee Hamid who first took office in 2024. Hamid collected 16,766 votes, winning 43.07 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Zee Hamid (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Katherine Cirlincione Ontario Liberal Party: Kristina Tesser Derksen Green Party of Ontario: Susan Doyle Ontario Centris: Mohsin Rizvi New Blue Party of Ontario: John Spina