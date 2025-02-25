Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Milton

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Milton is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Zee Hamid who first took office in 2024. Hamid collected 16,766 votes, winning 43.07 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Zee Hamid (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Katherine Cirlincione

Ontario Liberal Party: Kristina Tesser Derksen

Green Party of Ontario: Susan Doyle

Ontario Centris: Mohsin Rizvi

New Blue Party of Ontario: John Spina

