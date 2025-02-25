Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Markham-Thornhill

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Markham-Thornhill is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Logan Kanapathi who first took office in 2018. Kanapathi collected 14,011 votes, winning 48.82 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Thornhill in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Logan Kanapathi (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Paul Sahbaz

Ontario Liberal Party: Nirmala Armstrong

Green Party of Ontario: Shane O'Brien

