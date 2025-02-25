Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: London West

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Peggy Sattler
    Peggy Sattler
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Beth Allison
    Beth Allison
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Baqar Khan
    Baqar Khan
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Jim Johnston
    Jim Johnston
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Ken Byma
    Ken Byma
    Libertarian
  • Shane Dale
    Shane Dale
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Timothy Hammer
    Timothy Hammer
    Independent
  • Tim Hodges
    Tim Hodges
    Freedom Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

London west is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peggy Sattler who first took office in 2013. Sattler collected 22,510 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Beth Allison

Ontario Liberal Party: Baqar Khan

Green Party of Ontario: Jim Johnston

Libertarian: Ken Byma

New Blue Party of Ontario: Shane Dale

Independent: Timothy Hammer

Freedom Party of Ontario: Tim Hodges

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices