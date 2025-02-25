Ontario election 2025: London West

Send this page to someone via email

London west is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peggy Sattler who first took office in 2013. Sattler collected 22,510 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Beth Allison Ontario Liberal Party: Baqar Khan Green Party of Ontario: Jim Johnston Libertarian: Ken Byma New Blue Party of Ontario: Shane Dale Independent: Timothy Hammer Freedom Party of Ontario: Tim Hodges