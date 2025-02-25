Ontario election 2025: London West

London west is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peggy Sattler who first took office in 2013. Sattler collected 22,510 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent London West in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario NDP: Peggy Sattler (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Beth Allison
Ontario Liberal Party: Baqar Khan
Green Party of Ontario: Jim Johnston
Libertarian: Ken Byma
New Blue Party of Ontario: Shane Dale
Independent: Timothy Hammer
Freedom Party of Ontario: Tim Hodges
Comments