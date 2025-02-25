Ontario election 2025: London-Fanshawe

Send this page to someone via email

London-Fanshawe is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong who first took office in 2011. Armstrong collected 16,123 votes, winning 47.06 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Pete Vanderley Ontario Liberal Party: Kevin May Green Party of Ontario: Wil Osbourne-Sorrell Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin Independent: Alan John McDonald New Blue Party of Ontario: Christopher West