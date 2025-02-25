Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: London-Fanshawe

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Teresa Armstrong
    Teresa Armstrong
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Pete Vanderley
    Pete Vanderley
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Kevin May
    Kevin May
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Wil Osbourne-Sorrell
    Wil Osbourne-Sorrell
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Dave Durnin
    Dave Durnin
    Freedom Party of Ontario
  • Alan John McDonald
    Alan John McDonald
    Independent
  • Christopher West
    Christopher West
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

London-Fanshawe is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong who first took office in 2011. Armstrong collected 16,123 votes, winning 47.06 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent London-Fanshawe in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Teresa Armstrong (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Pete Vanderley

Ontario Liberal Party: Kevin May

Green Party of Ontario: Wil Osbourne-Sorrell

Freedom Party of Ontario: Dave Durnin

Independent: Alan John McDonald

New Blue Party of Ontario: Christopher West

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices