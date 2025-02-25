Ontario election 2025: Kitchener Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener centre is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Green Party of Ontario MPP Aislinn Clancy who first took office in 2023. Clancy collected 15,789 votes, winning 40.59 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener Centre in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Green Party of Ontario: Aislinn Clancy (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Rob Elliott Ontario NDP: Brooklin Wallis Ontario Liberal Party: Colleen James Ontario Party: Sebastian Butnar-Stoica Independent: Christopher Nuhn New Blue Party of Ontario: Paul Simoes