Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kitchener Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Aislinn Clancy
    Aislinn Clancy
    Green Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Rob Elliott
    Rob Elliott
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Brooklin Wallis
    Brooklin Wallis
    Ontario NDP
  • Colleen James
    Colleen James
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sebastian Butnar-Stoica
    Sebastian Butnar-Stoica
    Ontario Party
  • Christopher Nuhn
    Christopher Nuhn
    Independent
  • Paul Simoes
    Paul Simoes
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kitchener centre is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Green Party of Ontario MPP Aislinn Clancy who first took office in 2023. Clancy collected 15,789 votes, winning 40.59 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener Centre in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Green Party of Ontario: Aislinn Clancy (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Rob Elliott

Ontario NDP: Brooklin Wallis

Ontario Liberal Party: Colleen James

Ontario Party: Sebastian Butnar-Stoica

Independent: Christopher Nuhn

New Blue Party of Ontario: Paul Simoes

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices