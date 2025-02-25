Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kanata-Carleton

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Kanata-Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Karen McCrimmon who first took office in 2023. McCrimmon collected 19,871 votes, winning 43.61 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kanata-Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Karen McCrimmon (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Scott Phelan

Ontario NDP: Dave Belcher

Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Purdy

Ontario Party: Frank Jakubowski

New Blue Party of Ontario: Elizabeth Watson

