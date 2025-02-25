Ontario election 2025: Kanata-Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Kanata-Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Karen McCrimmon who first took office in 2023. McCrimmon collected 19,871 votes, winning 43.61 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kanata-Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Karen McCrimmon (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Scott Phelan Ontario NDP: Dave Belcher Green Party of Ontario: Jennifer Purdy Ontario Party: Frank Jakubowski New Blue Party of Ontario: Elizabeth Watson