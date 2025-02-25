Ontario election 2025: Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Mountain is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Monique Taylor who first took office in 2011. Taylor collected 15,250 votes, winning 44.81 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Monica Ciriello Ontario NDP: Kojo Damptey Ontario Liberal Party: Dawn Danko Green Party of Ontario: Joshua Czerniga Independent: Ejaz Butt None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dan Preston New Blue Party of Ontario: Layla Protopapa Ontario Party: Bing Wong