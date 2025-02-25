Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Hamilton Mountain

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Mountain is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Monique Taylor who first took office in 2011. Taylor collected 15,250 votes, winning 44.81 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Monica Ciriello

Ontario NDP: Kojo Damptey

Ontario Liberal Party: Dawn Danko

Green Party of Ontario: Joshua Czerniga

Independent: Ejaz Butt

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dan Preston

New Blue Party of Ontario: Layla Protopapa

Ontario Party: Bing Wong

