Ontario election 2025: Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Mountain is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Monique Taylor who first took office in 2011. Taylor collected 15,250 votes, winning 44.81 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hamilton Mountain in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Monica Ciriello
Ontario NDP: Kojo Damptey
Ontario Liberal Party: Dawn Danko
Green Party of Ontario: Joshua Czerniga
Independent: Ejaz Butt
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Dan Preston
New Blue Party of Ontario: Layla Protopapa
Ontario Party: Bing Wong
Comments