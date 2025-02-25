Ontario election 2025: Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Green Party of Ontario MPP Mike Schreiner who first took office in 2018. Schreiner collected 29,752 votes, winning 54.45 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guelph in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Green Party of Ontario: Mike Schreiner (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Bob Coole Ontario NDP: Cameron Spence Ontario Liberal Party: Mustafa Zuberi New Blue Party of Ontario: Carina Fraser