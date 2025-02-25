Menu

Ontario election 2025: Guelph

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mike Schreiner
    Mike Schreiner
    Green Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Bob Coole
    Bob Coole
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Cameron Spence
    Cameron Spence
    Ontario NDP
  • Mustafa Zuberi
    Mustafa Zuberi
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Carina Fraser
    Carina Fraser
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Guelph is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Green Party of Ontario MPP Mike Schreiner who first took office in 2018. Schreiner collected 29,752 votes, winning 54.45 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guelph in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Green Party of Ontario: Mike Schreiner (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bob Coole

Ontario NDP: Cameron Spence

Ontario Liberal Party: Mustafa Zuberi

New Blue Party of Ontario: Carina Fraser

