Ontario election 2025: Flamborough-Glanbrook

Flamborough-Glanbrook is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Donna Skelly who first took office in 2018. Skelly collected 20,306 votes, winning 46.2 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Flamborough-Glanbrook in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Donna Skelly (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Lilly Noble Ontario Liberal Party: Joshua Bell Green Party of Ontario: Janet Errygers New Blue Party of Ontario: Kristen Halfpenny