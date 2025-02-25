Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Flamborough-Glanbrook

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Donna Skelly
    Donna Skelly
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Lilly Noble
    Lilly Noble
    Ontario NDP
  • Joshua Bell
    Joshua Bell
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Janet Errygers
    Janet Errygers
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Kristen Halfpenny
    Kristen Halfpenny
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Flamborough-Glanbrook is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Donna Skelly who first took office in 2018. Skelly collected 20,306 votes, winning 46.2 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Flamborough-Glanbrook in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Donna Skelly (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Lilly Noble

Ontario Liberal Party: Joshua Bell

Green Party of Ontario: Janet Errygers

New Blue Party of Ontario: Kristen Halfpenny

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices