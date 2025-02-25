Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Hogarth who first took office in 2018. Hogarth collected 17,978 votes, winning 37.48 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Christine Hogarth (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Rozhen Asrani Ontario Liberal Party: Lee Fairclough Green Party of Ontario: Sean McClocklin Ontario Moderate Party: Larisa Berson None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Vitas Naudziunas New Blue Party of Ontario: Tony Siskos