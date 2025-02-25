Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Christine Hogarth
    Christine Hogarth
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Rozhen Asrani
    Rozhen Asrani
    Ontario NDP
  • Lee Fairclough
    Lee Fairclough
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sean McClocklin
    Sean McClocklin
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Larisa Berson
    Larisa Berson
    Ontario Moderate Party
  • Vitas Naudziunas
    Vitas Naudziunas
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Tony Siskos
    Tony Siskos
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Hogarth who first took office in 2018. Hogarth collected 17,978 votes, winning 37.48 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

