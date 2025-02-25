Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Etobicoke-Lakeshore is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Christine Hogarth who first took office in 2018. Hogarth collected 17,978 votes, winning 37.48 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke-Lakeshore in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Christine Hogarth (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Rozhen Asrani
Ontario Liberal Party: Lee Fairclough
Green Party of Ontario: Sean McClocklin
Ontario Moderate Party: Larisa Berson
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Vitas Naudziunas
New Blue Party of Ontario: Tony Siskos
