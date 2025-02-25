Ontario election 2025: Etobicoke Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke centre is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Kinga Surma who first took office in 2018. Surma collected 22,035 votes, winning 48.59 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke Centre in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Kinga Surma (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Giulia Volpe Ontario Liberal Party: John Campbell Green Party of Ontario: Brian Morris New Blue Party of Ontario: Mario Bilusic Canadians' Choice Party: Paul Fromm None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Richard M. Kiernicki Party for People with Special Needs: Miranda Signe