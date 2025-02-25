Menu

Ontario election 2025: Durham

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Todd McCarthy
    Todd McCarthy
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Chris Borgia
    Chris Borgia
    Ontario NDP
  • Brad Jakobsen
    Brad Jakobsen
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sanjin Zeco
    Sanjin Zeco
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Asif Khan
    Asif Khan
    Ontario Centris
  • Fawad Kiyani
    Fawad Kiyani
    Independent
  • James Leventakis
    James Leventakis
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Sheri Thurston
    Sheri Thurston
    Ontario Party
Durham is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Todd McCarthy who first took office in 2022. McCarthy collected 22,614 votes, winning 45.85 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Durham in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Todd McCarthy (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Chris Borgia

Ontario Liberal Party: Brad Jakobsen

Green Party of Ontario: Sanjin Zeco

Ontario Centris: Asif Khan

Independent: Fawad Kiyani

New Blue Party of Ontario: James Leventakis

Ontario Party: Sheri Thurston

