Ontario election 2025: Durham

Durham is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Todd McCarthy who first took office in 2022. McCarthy collected 22,614 votes, winning 45.85 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Durham in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Todd McCarthy (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Chris Borgia
Ontario Liberal Party: Brad Jakobsen
Green Party of Ontario: Sanjin Zeco
Ontario Centris: Asif Khan
Independent: Fawad Kiyani
New Blue Party of Ontario: James Leventakis
Ontario Party: Sheri Thurston
