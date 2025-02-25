Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Dufferin-Caledon

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sylvia Jones
    Sylvia Jones
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • George Nakitsas
    George Nakitsas
    Ontario NDP
  • Michael Dehn
    Michael Dehn
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sandy Brown
    Sandy Brown
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Alexey Cherkashov
    Alexey Cherkashov
    Ontario Moderate Party
  • Kris Eggleton
    Kris Eggleton
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Jeffrey Halsall
    Jeffrey Halsall
    Independent
Dufferin-Caledon is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sylvia Jones who first took office in 2007. Jones collected 22,911 votes, winning 49.67 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sylvia Jones (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: George Nakitsas

Ontario Liberal Party: Michael Dehn

Green Party of Ontario: Sandy Brown

Ontario Moderate Party: Alexey Cherkashov

New Blue Party of Ontario: Kris Eggleton

Independent: Jeffrey Halsall

