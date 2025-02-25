Ontario election 2025: Dufferin-Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

Dufferin-Caledon is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sylvia Jones who first took office in 2007. Jones collected 22,911 votes, winning 49.67 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dufferin-Caledon in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sylvia Jones (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: George Nakitsas Ontario Liberal Party: Michael Dehn Green Party of Ontario: Sandy Brown Ontario Moderate Party: Alexey Cherkashov New Blue Party of Ontario: Kris Eggleton Independent: Jeffrey Halsall