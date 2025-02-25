Ontario election 2025: Don Valley West

Send this page to someone via email

Don Valley west is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephanie Bowman who first took office in 2022. Bowman collected 16,177 votes, winning 44.01 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Bowman (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sam Moini Ontario NDP: Linnea Löfström-Abary Green Party of Ontario: Sheena Sharp Independent: Bahira Abdulsalam New Blue Party of Ontario: Laurel Hobbs