Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Don Valley West

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Stephanie Bowman
    Stephanie Bowman
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Sam Moini
    Sam Moini
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Linnea Löfström-Abary
    Linnea Löfström-Abary
    Ontario NDP
  • Sheena Sharp
    Sheena Sharp
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Bahira Abdulsalam
    Bahira Abdulsalam
    Independent
  • Laurel Hobbs
    Laurel Hobbs
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Don Valley west is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Stephanie Bowman who first took office in 2022. Bowman collected 16,177 votes, winning 44.01 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley West in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Stephanie Bowman (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Sam Moini

Ontario NDP: Linnea Löfström-Abary

Green Party of Ontario: Sheena Sharp

Independent: Bahira Abdulsalam

New Blue Party of Ontario: Laurel Hobbs

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices