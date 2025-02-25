Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Don Valley North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Don Valley north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Vincent Ke who first took office in 2018. Ke collected 15,041 votes, winning 47.41 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Vincent Ke (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Sue Liu

Ontario NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki

Ontario Liberal Party: Jonathan Tsao

Green Party of Ontario: Andrew Armstrong

New Blue Party of Ontario: Annie Nolan

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

