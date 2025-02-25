Ontario election 2025: Don Valley North

Send this page to someone via email

Don Valley north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Vincent Ke who first took office in 2018. Ke collected 15,041 votes, winning 47.41 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Independent: Vincent Ke (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Sue Liu Ontario NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki Ontario Liberal Party: Jonathan Tsao Green Party of Ontario: Andrew Armstrong New Blue Party of Ontario: Annie Nolan