Ontario election 2025: Don Valley North

Don Valley north is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Vincent Ke who first took office in 2018. Ke collected 15,041 votes, winning 47.41 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Don Valley North in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Independent: Vincent Ke (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Sue Liu
Ontario NDP: Ebrahim Astaraki
Ontario Liberal Party: Jonathan Tsao
Green Party of Ontario: Andrew Armstrong
New Blue Party of Ontario: Annie Nolan
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments